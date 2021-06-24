Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2021: KKR,V,CS,BOCH,COLB

Financial stocks extended their Thursday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead over 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, KKR (KKR) climbed 1.2% following reports the private-equity investor has begun My Community Homes to buy and rent out single-family houses throughout the US with support from real estate and private credit funds, according to Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources. KKR (KKR) earlier Thursday said it earned more than $900 million in gross realized carried interest and realized investment income between April 1 through June 24, split roughly 2-to-1 between carried interest and investment income.

Visa (V) was fractionally higher, easing from a 1.5% advance to a record $238.19 a share earlier Thursday, after saying it would acquire European open banking platform Tink for about $2.15 billion to diversify beyond its core credit card business.

Credit Suisse (CS) rose 3.8% after a Berenberg upgrade of the financial services company to buy from hold.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) climbed 7.6% after agreeing to a $266 million, all-stock buyout offer from Columbia Banking System (COLB) valuing Bank of Commerce at about $15.72 per share, a premium of more than 12% to Wednesday's closing price. Columbia shares were 0.7% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.