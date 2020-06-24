Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2020: YRD, XP, V, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower in early trading Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreated 1.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) fell 3.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose 3.2%.

Yiren Digital (YRD) fell 15% early Wednesday. The company on Tuesday reported Q1 earnings of RMB0.21 ($0.03) per ADS, down from RMB3.96 per ADS a year ago.

XP (XP) was also down by almost 3%. The Brazil-based financial services platform on Tuesday reported total assets under custody (AUC) of BRL412 billion ($80 billion) as of May 31, up 13% from the end of Q1.

Visa (V) was fractionally lower in early trading. The financial payments company said it is collaborating with TerraPay to develop and deliver payment solutions that aim to drive financial inclusion and cashless transaction for domestic payments as well as global remittances.

