Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2020: BX,XP,YRD

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was more than 3.2% lower.

In company news, Blackstone Group (BX) declined 3.5% on Wednesday amid reports the asset manager received about $300 million from the sale of a minority stake in the Embassy Office Parks REIT. Blackstone previously had been expecting to pocket around $257 million through from the stock sale, which was increased in size because of investor interest, Business Insider India said.

XP (XP) fell 9.5%. The Brazilian financial technology company late Tuesday reported a 13% increase in total assets under custody on May 31 compared with the end of the prior month, rising to BRL412 billion.

Yiren Digital (YRD) fell almost 16% after the Chinese consumer lender reported Q1 net income of RMB0.21 per American depository share, down from its RMB3.96 per ADS profit during the same quarter last year while revenue declined 48.5% year-over-year to RMB1.02 billion. Analyst estimates were not available.

