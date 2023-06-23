News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2023: TRUP, BLK, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 23, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down by 0.61% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

Trupanion (TRUP) was advancing by more than 14% after announcing recent approvals for its rate hikes. California approved a 12% rate increase, while New York approved a requested 18% rate increase, the company said.

BlackRock (BLK) notified its employees of planned layoffs due to budget revisions that will funnel more funds to business priorities, Reuters reported, citing a company memo. BlackRock was slightly lower recently.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was marginally declining after it priced multiple senior notes offerings totaling more than $5 billion.

