Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2023: COIN, TFIN, BLK

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 4.2% to $31,165 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5 basis points to 3.75%.

In economic news, the June flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to 46.3 from 48.4 in May, below an expected reading of 48.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Coinbase Global (COIN) unit Coinbase Inc. to put customer lawsuits filed in federal court on hold while the crypto platform pursues appeals to move disputes into private arbitration. Coinbase shares were up 6.7%.

Triumph Financial (TFIN) unit TriumphPay will make a minority equity investment in Trax Technologies to form a partnership allowing the transportation-focused financial technology developer to implement TriumphPay's payments network into its freight audit product, Trax said Friday. Triumph Financial shares were up 0.7%.

BlackRock (BLK) notified its employees of planned layoffs due to budget revisions that will funnel more funds to business priorities, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a company memo. BlackRock was up 0.2%.

