Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2022: FDS, CME, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.87%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.73% lower.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was more than 2% higher as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.76 per diluted share, up from $2.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet forecast $3.22.

CME Group (CME) said FX Link volume reached a new single-day record of 82,900 contracts, exceeding the daily volume record of 77,146 contracts in March 2020. CME Group was recently advancing marginally.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has formed a partnership with Australian superannuation fund Hostplus to establish a $1.25 billion Asia-Pacific credit strategy. Apollo Global Management was slightly lower recently.

