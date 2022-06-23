Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2022: DB,FDS,BTCM

Financial stocks have turned solidly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 1.2%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was sinking 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.9%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.2% to $20,306, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 11.5 basis points to 3.041%.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) slid over 12% after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly said there is "a 50% likelihood of a recession globally" by the second half of 2023. Speaking Wednesday at a Bloomberg event in Frankfurt, Germany, Sewing said the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on energy prices coupled with central banks raising borrowing costs in a bid to tame inflation were lifting recession risks higher. "We have overall a very challenging time," he said.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) gained 5.2% after the financial analytics company Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $3.76 per share for its Q3 ended May 31, improving on a $2.72 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the consensus call of analysts by $0.54 per share. Revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $488.8 million, also exceeding the $477 million Street view.

BIT Mining (BTCM) plunged over 39% after the cryptocurrency company Thursday disclosed plans for a $16 million direct offering of 16 million American depositary shares priced at $1 apiece and representing a 16% discount to its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of series A and series B exercisable at $1.10 and $1.00 per share, respectively.

