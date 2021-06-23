Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2021: UNFI,EMR,FAMI,EA,EBET

Banking
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) added 5.9% on Wednesday after the food distribution company said it had invested an undisclosed amount in the 108.5-megawatt Trent River solar energy facility on North Carolina's southeastern coast.

Farmmi (FAMI) rose 4% after the Chinese agricultural products supplier Wednesday said it would invest 5 million renminbi ($750,000) for a 25% stake in a new urban food distribution company in partnership with Sigma Holding and Hangzhou Xuyue Interactive Culture and Media, which will own 60% and 15% respectively of the yet-to-be-named business.

To the downside, Esports Technologies (EBET) was down fractionally, giving back an early 1.2% gain that followed the company saying it has filed a comprehensive provisional application to patent its technology combining sports and esports wagering across several live streaming platforms.

Electronic Arts (EA) fell 1.5% after announcing its purchase of Playdemic, the developer of the popular Golf Clash mobile game, from AT&T's (T) Warner Brothers Games unit for $1.4 billion.

