Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2021: NMRK,APO,JRVR,AIZ,STT

Financial stocks rose moderately Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) higher by 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.4%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) slipped 0.1%.

In company news, Newmark (NMRK) rose 2.2% after the commercial real estate advisory company said it obtained a $565 million, five-year loan from Apollo Global Management (APO) secured by a portfolio of 26 cross-collateralized parking garages in nine US cities. Apollo shares were 0.4% higher late in Wednesday's session.

James River Group Holdings (JRVR) was 2.4% higher. The insurer said Chief Operating Officer Bob Myron will retire July 31 for health reasons, although he is expected to stay on as a consultant until the end of the year. James River did not immediately name a successor.

State Street (STT) was almost 1% higher after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the asset manager's stock by $4 to $90 on an expected earnings boost from higher interest rates, while reiterating a neutral rating.

Assurant (AIZ) rose 0.7%, after saying its venture capital affiliate made an unspecified equity investment in Zibo, a financial services platform that "simplifies rental property ownership for independent landlords."

