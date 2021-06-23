Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2021: KKR, FMNB, CLDB, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.22% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.25%.

KKR (KKR) was up nearly 1% after announcing a deal to acquire a majority stake in Education Perfect, a provider of educational technology products and services used in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) has agreed to acquire Cortland Bancorp Inc. (CLDB) in a merger plan valued at approximately $124 million. Both companies were unchanged in recent trading.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was inactive after saying it has been selected by Bayerische Landesbank to provide regulatory trade and transaction reporting services.

