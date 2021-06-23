Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2021: JRVR, AIZ, STT

Financial stocks were advancing moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.4%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, James River Group Holdings (JRVR) was 2.6% higher. The insurance and reinsurance services company Wednesday said chief operating officer and president Robert Myron will retire July 31 because of health reasons although he is expected to stay on as a consultant until the end of the year. It did not immediately name a successor.

State Street (STT) was 1% higher after Credit Suisse Wednesday raised its price target for the asset manager by $4 to $90 a share and also reiterating its neutral stock rating, citing expectations for higher interest rates.

Assurant (AIZ) rose 0.7%, reversing a small decline earlier Wednesday, after saying its corporate venture capital arm made an unspecified equity investment in Zibo, a financial services platform that "simplifies rental property ownership for independent landlords."

