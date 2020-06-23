Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2020: PYPL,INFO,CORR

Financial stocks were climbing, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead by 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.5% higher.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) climbed 2.3% on reports the electronic payments processing company will soon begin direct cryptocurrency sales through its Venmo mobile payments unit. Sales are expected to begin within three months, according to the CoinDesk report, with the digital currency news website citing a "well-placed industry source."

IHS Markit (INFO) was hanging on to a 0.9% gain, giving back most of a 3.3% rise earlier Tuesday made after the financial data company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.69 per share for its Q2 ended May 31, down from $0.71 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ expecting $0.67 per share.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) fell almost 11% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday said it expects to report a Q1 net loss of $12.04 per share, which includes a $140 million impairment charge after the tenant at its Grand Isle gathering system failed to pay its April, May and June rent. CorEnergy is scheduled to report its full Q1 results on Thursday.

