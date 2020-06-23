Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/23/2020: AEG, MA, OCCI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up almost 1.4% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3.6%.

Aegon (AEG) was advancing by more than 10.8% after saying it has appointed Duncan Russel in the newly created role of chief transformation officer, starting Sept. 1.

Mastercard (MA) was marginally higher amid a deal to acquire Finicity, a provider of real-time access to financial data and insights. The transaction is valued at $825 million, Mastercard said in a statement.

OFS Credit (OCCI) was unchanged after saying it expects net asset value of between $10.22 and $10.32 per common share as of May 31.

