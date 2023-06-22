Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2023: SAN, C, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.21% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.49% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.76% higher.

Banco Santander (SAN) said its Santander Holdings USA unit pledged $4.6 billion in community investment and $9 billion in sustainable finance across the US over the next three years. Banco Santander was recently down more than 1%.

Citigroup's (C) Singapore branch was among three banks and insurer Swiss Life Singapore that were fined a total of $3.8 million Singapore dollars ($2.8 million) for breaches of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism requirements, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. Citigroup was slightly lower recently.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.79 per diluted share, up from $3.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $3.61. FactSet Research Systems was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

