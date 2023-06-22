News & Insights

Banking
ROOT

Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2023: ROOT, JPM, CRBG, AIG, BX

June 22, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were decreasing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping down 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,973, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising eight basis points to 3.804%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims held steady at 264,000 during the week ended June 17, compared with expectations for a decline to 259,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the pace of US existing home sales rose 0.2% to 4.3 million in May from 4.29 million in April, data from the National Association of Realtors released Thursday showed. The market expectation was for a drop to 4.25 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Root (ROOT) shares jumped past 38% on a report the day before that Embedded Insurance has made multiple efforts to buy the car insurer for $19.34 per share.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) J.P. Morgan Securities is facing a $4 million fine by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the mistaken deletion of about 47 million emails relating to the period Jan. 1 through April 23, 2018, in June 2019, according to an SEC filing Thursday. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 1.4%.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was rising 0.5% after saying it has agreed to repurchase $200 million worth of its own common shares from American International Group (AIG) and from an affiliate of Blackstone (BX).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROOT
JPM
CRBG
AIG
BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.