Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2023: JPM, IHS, ROOT, CRBG

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping down 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was almost flat at $30,071 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 3.799%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims held steady at 264,000 during the week ended June 17, compared with expectations for a decline to 259,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the pace of US existing home sales rose 0.2% to 4.3 million in May from 4.29 million in April, data from the National Association of Realtors released Thursday showed. The market expectation was for a drop to 4.25 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, IHS Holding (IHS) is consulting with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on how to deal with a possible hostile takeover from its biggest shareholders, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) J.P. Morgan Securities is facing a $4 million fine by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over the mistaken deletion of about 47 million emails relating to the period Jan. 1 through April 23, 2018, in June 2019, according to an SEC filing Thursday. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 2.2%.

Root (ROOT) shares jumped almost 30% on a report the day before that Embedded Insurance has made multiple efforts to buy the car insurer for $19.34 per share.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was rising 0.5% after saying it has agreed to repurchase $200 million worth of its own common shares from American International Group (AIG) and from an affiliate of Blackstone (BX).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.