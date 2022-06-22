Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2022: XELA,AIV,AIRC,FBNC,CBOE

Financial stocks were narrowly higher late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 5% to $20,130, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 15.1 basis points to 3.156%.

In company news, Exela Technologies (XELA) jumped more than 36% higher after the transactions processor announced a new, three-year contract from an unidentified customer valued at $136 million.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) rose 4% after the real estate investment trust said Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) agreed to cancel the leases for four of its properties in exchange for a $200 million payment and eliminate $469 million in future lease obligations. The agreement also allows Aimco to realize roughly $100 million in value about 18 months ahead of schedule, it said. Apartment Income REIT was 1.1% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) fell 0.6% after the securities exchange company Wednesday said it signed a licensing agreement with Validus Macro Strategies and the companies working to develop derivatives-based indices and related financial products.

First Bancorp (FBNC) was 1.2% lower, roughly halving a more than 2% retreat this morning, after announcing its purchase of OTC-listed GrandSouth Bancorp (GRRB) in exchange for $181.1 million of its stock. The deal values GrandSouth shares at $31.43 apiece, or 13.2% above their last closing price, with investors receiving 0.91 of a First Bancorp share for each of their GrandSouth common and preferred shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.