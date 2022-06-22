Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2022: C, NTRS, BOKF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declining by more than 1%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was down nearly 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was more than 4% higher.

Citigroup's (C) main banking subsidiary, Citi, said it has teamed up with METACO to develop capabilities in digital asset custody. Citigroup was recently down more than 2%.

Northern Trust (NTRS) said it has signed an agreement to offer global custody, fund accounting, depositary services, and its outsourced trading service Integrated Trading Solutions to International Biotechnology Trust and its investment manager SV Health Managers. Northern Trust shares were marginally lower.

BOK Financial (BOKF) appointed Mike Rogers as chief accounting officer of the company, according to a regulatory filing. BOK Financial was recently inactive.

