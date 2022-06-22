Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2022: AIV,AIRC,FBnc,CBOE

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.7% to $20,196, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 15.3 basis points to 3.154%.

In company news, Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) rose 4.6% after the real estate investment trust said Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) agreed to cancel the leases for four of its properties in exchange for a $200 million payment and eliminate $469 million in future lease obligations. The agreement also allows Aimco to realize roughly $100 million in value about 18 months ahead of schedule, it said. Apartment Income REIT was 2.1% higher this afternoon.

First Bancorp (FBNC) was 1.1% lower, roughly halving a more than 2% retreat this morning, after announcing its purchase of OTC-listed GrandSouth Bancorp (GRRB) in exchange for $181.1 million of its stock. The deal values GrandSouth shares at $31.43 apiece, or 13.2% above their last closing price, with investors receiving 0.91 of a First Bancorp share for each of their GrandSouth common and preferred shares.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) fell 0.3% after the securities exchange company Wednesday said it signed a licensing agreement with Validus Macro Strategies and the companies working to develop derivatives-based indices and related financial products.

