Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2021: PYPL,V,FOCS,MSTR,BX,NTLA

Financial stocks were holding on to modest gains late in regular-hours afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was falling less than 0.1%.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) added 1.3% after Blockchain Capital said the electronic payments processor and credit card issuer Visa (V) were selected from a group of co-investors in its $300 million venture capital fund that will also participate in a strategic partnership program with Blockchain cryptocurrency portfolio companies. Visa shares also were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Blackstone (BX) was fractionally higher after the private equity firm, through its Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, said it was buying Home Partners of America through a deal valuing the single-family rentals company at about $6 billion. Separately, Blackstone Tuesday said that it was providing $250 million in funding for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to acquire Cellex Cell Professionals and its T-cell therapy company GEMoaB.

Among decliners, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) dropped 6.1% after overnight pricing a $373.1 million secondary offering liquidating KKR & Co's more than 7.4 million-share stake in the wealth management company at $50.30 per share, or 7.5% under Monday's closing price.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) slid 5.2% amid more weakness Tuesday for cryptocurrency stocks as Chinese authorities hardened their stance against trading digital assets and Citigroup cut its price target for MicroStrategy shares by $90 to $360 each and reiterating its sell stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.