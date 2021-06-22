Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2021: FOCS,MSTR,BX,NTLA

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

In company news, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) dropped 6.4% after overnight pricing a $373.1 million secondary offering liquidating KKR & Co's more than 7.4 million-share stake in the wealth management company at $50.30 per share, or 7.5% under Monday's closing price.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) slid 5.5% amid more weakness Tuesday for cryptocurrency stocks as Chinese authorities harden their stance against trading digital assets and Citigroup cutting its price target for MicroStrategy shares by $90 to $360 each and reiterating its sell stock rating.

Blackstone (BX) was fractionally higher after the private equity firm, through its Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, said it was buying Home Partners of America through a deal valuing the single-family rentals company at about $6 billion. Separately, Blackstone Tuesday said that it was providing $250 million in funding for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to acquire Cellex Cell Professionals and its T-cell therapy company GEMoaB.

