Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2021: BX, BREIT, HPA, NMR, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.35%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.95% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.14%.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), a platform externally managed by a unit of private equity firm Blackstone (BX), said it agreed to acquire Home Partners of America (HPA), valuing the company at $6 billion. Blackstone was slightly higher following the announcement.

Nomura (NMR) said Tuesday it expects to book an estimated pretax income of approximately 36 billion yen ($325.8 million) in its fiscal Q1 from an off-auction share buyback by Nomura Research Institute. Nomura was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Carlyle Group (CG) is one of the bidders vying to acquire a stake in Hanon Systems, Reuters reported, citing newspaper Korea Economic Daily. The private equity firm has forwarded a non-binding bid to buy a 70% stake in the South Korean automotive supplier from selling shareholders. Carlyle Group was edging higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.