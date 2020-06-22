Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2020: YIN,SHLL,INSU

Financial stocks were slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was fractional higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5%.

In company news, Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN) was posting a 20% advance after announcing a preliminary, non-binding buyout offer from an investor group that includes company co-founder and CEO Wenbin Chen and the two other co-founders, Ming Yan and Ningfeng Chen. The group is offering to buy all of the Yintech American depository shares at $6.80 apiece, or about 29% above Friday's closing price.

Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL) rose 28% after the special purpose acquisition company said it was merging with hybrid vehicles suspension systems company Hyliion Holdings. The companies will retain the Hyliion name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the "HYLN" ticker symbol.

Insurance Acquisition (INSU) climbed nearly 13% after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the company is in talks to buy online platform Shift Technologies in a deal potentially valued at more than $500 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.