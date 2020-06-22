Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2020: SHLL, YIN, INSU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were slipping premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.75% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.45% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.58%.

Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL), a special purpose acquisition company, is merging with Hyliion Inc., which designs and develops hybrid suspension systems. The combined entity will be named Hyliion Holdings Corp. and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol HYLN. Tortoise Acquisition was recently gaining more than 15%.

Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN) was advancing by more than 14% after saying its board received a preliminary non-binding takeover proposal from a buyer group comprising its CEO and company co-founder Wenbin Chen, and other co-founders Ming Yan and Ningfeng Chen. The group is offering to buy all outstanding Yintech shares that they do not already own for $6.80 per American depositary share, or $0.34 per common share, in cash.

Insurance Acquisition (INSU) is currently in discussions to acquire online car platform Shift Technologies in a deal potentially valued at more than $500 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Insurance Acquisition was climbing past 11% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.