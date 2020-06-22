Financial Sector Update for 06/22/2020: MPW,YIN,SHLL,INSU

Financial stocks were split between winners and losers in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead about 0.4%.

In company news, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) was 1% lower, slipping off a nearly 1% gain earlier Monday that followed the real estate investment trust saying it has completed a $1.9 billion lease agreement with UK-based hospital operator Circle Health expected to generate an 8.9% GAAP yield on the master lease. The company also said it collected about 96% of the June rent it was owed, matching its collection rate for the prior two months, and has reached deals to collect all amounts deferred by some tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL) rose almost 23% after the special purpose acquisition company said it was merging with hybrid vehicles suspension systems company Hyliion Holdings. The companies will retain the Hyliion name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the "HYLN" ticker symbol.

Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN) saw a more than 22% advance on Monday after announcing a preliminary, non-binding buyout offer from an investor group that includes company co-founder and CEO Wenbin Chen and the two other co-founders, Ming Yan and Ningfeng Chen. The group is offering to buy all of the Yintech American depository shares at $6.80 apiece, or about 29% above Friday's closing price.

Insurance Acquisition (INSU) climbed 13% after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the company is in talks to buy online platform Shift Technologies in a deal potentially valued at more than $500 million.

