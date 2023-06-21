Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2023: MA, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.09% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.33% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Mastercard (MA) rolled out an international plan to recycle credit and debit cards, Reuters reported, citing Ajay Bhalla, Mastercard's president of cyber and intelligence. Mastercard was marginally lower recently.

UBS Group (UBS) will begin eliminating Asia investment banking jobs at Credit Suisse next month, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. UBS Group was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

