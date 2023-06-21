News & Insights

Banking
MA

Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2023: MA, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 21, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.09% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.33% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Mastercard (MA) rolled out an international plan to recycle credit and debit cards, Reuters reported, citing Ajay Bhalla, Mastercard's president of cyber and intelligence. Mastercard was marginally lower recently.

UBS Group (UBS) will begin eliminating Asia investment banking jobs at Credit Suisse next month, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. UBS Group was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
UBS
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.