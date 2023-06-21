Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2023: JPM, CLSK

Financial stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up slightly and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 8% to $30,046, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 1 basis points to 3.74%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is planning to recover millions of dollars from an insurance policy that secured the bank from fraud through its $175 million "botched" acquisition of Frank, a financial aid start-up, the Financial Times reported. JPMorgan shares were little changed.

Separately, JPMorgan is cutting about 20 investment banking positions in Asia, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares were up 9.3% after saying it has agreed to buy two turnkey bitcoin mining campuses in Dalton, Georgia, for $9.3 million in cash.

