News & Insights

Banking
C

Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2023: C, JPM, CLSK

June 21, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were little changed late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging up less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 7.7% to $30,089, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady around 3.72%.

In company news, Citigroup's (C) Singapore branch was among three banks and insurer Swiss Life Singapore that were fined a total of SG$3.8 million ($2.8 million) for breaches of rule requirements linked to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Wednesday. Citigroup shares were down 0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is planning to recover millions of dollars from an insurance policy that secured the bank from fraud through its $175 million "botched" acquisition of Frank, a financial aid start-up, the Financial Times reported. JPMorgan shares were up 0.1%.

Separately, JPMorgan is cutting about 20 investment banking positions in Asia, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares were up past 8% after saying it has agreed to buy two turnkey bitcoin mining campuses in Dalton, Georgia, for $9.3 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
JPM
CLSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.