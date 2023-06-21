Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2023: C, JPM, CLSK

Financial stocks were little changed late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging up less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 7.7% to $30,089, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady around 3.72%.

In company news, Citigroup's (C) Singapore branch was among three banks and insurer Swiss Life Singapore that were fined a total of SG$3.8 million ($2.8 million) for breaches of rule requirements linked to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Wednesday. Citigroup shares were down 0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is planning to recover millions of dollars from an insurance policy that secured the bank from fraud through its $175 million "botched" acquisition of Frank, a financial aid start-up, the Financial Times reported. JPMorgan shares were up 0.1%.

Separately, JPMorgan is cutting about 20 investment banking positions in Asia, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares were up past 8% after saying it has agreed to buy two turnkey bitcoin mining campuses in Dalton, Georgia, for $9.3 million in cash.

