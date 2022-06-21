Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2022: RNST,JHG,AB,TRNO,CINF

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.4% late in Tuesday trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.2% after the National Association of Realtors said existing-home sales fell 8.6% during May compared with year-ago levels to an annualized 5.41 million units, dropping to their slowest pace since June 2020 and largely matching market estimates for the period.

Bitcoin was increasing 5.6% to $21,188, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.3 basis points to 3.292%.

In company news, Renasant (RNST) climbed 3% after a Hovde Group upgrade of the bank holding company to outperform from market perform previously while keeping its $34 price target for Renasant shares.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) climbed 1.4% after the fixed-income investments firm Tuesday introduced Ali Dibadj as its new CEO, with the former head of strategy at AllianceBernstein (AB) taking over from chief financial officer Roger Thompson, who has been interim CEO since April 1.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) added 1.5% after the property and casualty insurer Tuesday said Martin Hollenbeck will retire as chief investment officer on Sept. 30 after 14 years in the post and will be succeeded by Steven Soloria, currently vice president of investments at the company.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) advanced almost 1% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday said it acquired a 3.5-acre improved industrial property in suburban Seattle for $19.9 million. The property in Redmond, Washington, is 38% leased to a single tenant, Terreno said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.