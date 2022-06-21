Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2022: KKR, TRV, JHG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 5% lower.

KKR (KKR) was up 0.9% after saying it has teamed up with Andrew K. Silvernail to pursue new acquisition opportunities across the Americas.

Travelers Companies (TRV) was advancing 0.8% after saying it entered into a $1 billion five-year revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was unchanged after saying it has appointed Ali Dibadj to its board of directors and as chief executive officer.

