Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2021: JPM,CLNY,DBRG,DB,FISV,SFBS

Financial stocks were finishing near their Monday intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 1.9% late in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 2.1%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) added 1.5% after Monday saying it acquired Campbell Global, a forest management and timberland investing company, from the BrightSphere Investment Group in a bid to become a bigger player in the carbon offset market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Deutsche Bank (DB) climbed 1.7% after announcing a new joint venture with Fiserv (FISV) to provide payments processing and other banking products in Germany. Fiserv shares also were fractionally higher this afternoon.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) was 3.8% higher Monday in its first trading day on the New York Stock Exchange following its move from the Nasdaq Global Select exchange previously.

Colony Capital (CLNY) rose 5.7% after Wells Fargo began coverage with an overweight stock rating and a $9.25 price target ahead of Tuesday's name change to DigitalBridge (DBRG) and the company's rebranding as a real estate investment trust focused exclusively on digital infrastructure properties.

