Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2021: DB, FISV, KKR, BBVA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.40% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2.6%.

Fiserv (FISV) and Deutsche Bank (DB) agreed to form a joint venture that will provide payments and banking products in Germany. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank were slightly higher in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) unveiled a deal to acquire a majority stake in India-based Vini Cosmetics from a group of founding shareholders and Sequoia Capital for approximately $625 million. KKR was marginally declining recently.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is considering a sale of its custodian unit for 400 million euros ($475.5 million), Reuters reported, citing the newspaper Expansion. Banco Bilbao was almost 1% lower in recent trading.

