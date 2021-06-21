Financial Sector Update for 06/21/2021: CLNY,DBRG,DB,FISV,SFBS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%.

In company news, Colony Capital (CLNY) rose 8.2% after Wells Fargo began coverage with an overweight stock rating and a $9.25 price target ahead of Tuesday's name change to DigitalBridge (DBRG) and the company's rebranding as a real estate investment trust focused exclusively on digital infrastructure properties.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) was 4.5% higher Monday in its first trading day on the New York Stock Exchange following its move from the Nasdaq Global Select exchange previously.

Deutsche Bank (DB) climbed 1.3% after announcing a new joint venture with Fiserv (FISV) to provide payments processing and other banking products in Germany. Fiserv shares also were also higher this afternoon.

