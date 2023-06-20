Financial Sector Update for 06/20/2023: PYPL, KKR, QFIN, NI, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.9%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was 1.6% higher after the company and KKR (KKR) said they signed a multi-year agreement for a 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) replenishing loan commitment.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) said its board approved a share repurchase program for up to $150 million of its American depositary shares or class A ordinary shares over 12 months. Qifu Technology was 0.3% lower.

NiSource (NI) said it has agreed to sell a 19.9% equity stake in unit Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to an affiliate of Blackstone's (BX) infrastructure group for $2.15 billion. Blackstone was declining 0.4%.

