Financial Sector Update for 06/20/2023: DOUG, UBS, CS, LAZ, PYPL, KKR

Financial stocks were trading lower late Tuesday with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 3.9% to $27,887, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 3.729%.

In economic news, May housing starts surged 22% from the previous month to a 1.631 million annual rate, above expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.4 million after a decrease to 1.340 million in April. Building permits jumped 5.2% to 1.49 million in May, above the 1.425 million expected and following a decline to 1.417 million in April.

In company news, Douglas Elliman (DOUG) shares were down 4.1% after the company said it launched a search for a replacement to Chief Financial Officer J Bryant Kirkland III, who will continue to serve as CFO of Vector Group (VGR).

UBS (UBS) is set to face regulatory fines worth "hundreds of millions of dollars" over Credit Suisse's (CS) dealings with Archegos Capital, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. UBS shares were down 1.6%.

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ held talks to buy Lazard (LAZ), the Financial Times reported Tuesday. The negotiations didn't work after both sides stepped back from the deal as Lazard focused on retaining "operating independence," the report said. Lazard shares were up 2%.

PayPal (PYPL) and KKR (KKR) said Tuesday they signed a multi-year agreement for a 3 billion euro ($3.28 billion) replenishing loan commitment. Paypal shares were rising 3.7%.

