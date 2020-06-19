Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2020: TWO, FMBI, PBIP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 1.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose almost 4%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 4%.

Stocks moving on the news include Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), which gained more than 8% during premarket trading activity. On Thursday, its board approved a Q2 dividend of $0.14 per share, up from the previous quarter's $0.05 per share and payable on July 29 to stockholders of record as of June 30.

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) was up more than 2% after announcing late Thursday that its board approved a share repurchase program of up to 407,000 shares, or 5% of its own shares, over a one-year period.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) was trading fractionally higher. The banking company on Thursday priced a public offering of 4.4 million depositary shares at an aggregate offering price of $110 million.

