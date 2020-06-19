Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2020: HUSN,BYFC,CHCI,FMBI

Financial stocks fell Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Hudson Capital (HUSN) plunged nearly 19% after the Chinese investment banking company Friday announced plans for $3.7 million private placement of 4.35 million ordinary shares at 85 cents apiece, or 28% under Thursday's closing price.

Broadway Financial (BYFC) more than doubled in price on Friday after an investor group said it was moving forward with its proxy contest seeking to elect former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to the bank's board and keeping two company-backed nominees off the panel despite company efforts to block the bid. Capital Corps and its founder, Steven Sugarman, Feb. 10 went public with a $48.8 million buyout proposal as it disclosed a 9.6% Broadway stake. Broadway rejected that offer and on Tuesday also said it would not count any shares voted in favor of Villaraigosa at its June 25 annual meeting because its transfer agent determined Commerce had not become a Broadway shareholder by the May 1 record date for the meeting.

Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) rose 22.5%. The company said late Thursday it has arranged for a $73 million non-recourse loan, which has an annual interest rate of 3%, through the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for its BLVD I luxury apartment tower in Reston, Va.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) fell nearly 1% after the banking company late Thursday priced a $110 million public offering of 4.4 million depositary shares, representing 1/40th of a 7.00% fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred share, at $25 each. First Midwest said it has applied to list the new preferred share on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the "FMBIO" ticker symbol.

