Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2020: BYFC,CHCI,FMBI,FMBIO

Financial stocks have turned sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling over 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Broadway Financial (BYFC) nearly tripled in price on Friday after an investor group said it was moving forward with its proxy contest seeking to elect former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to the bank's board and keeping two company-backed nominees off the panel despite company efforts to block the bid. Capital Corps and its founder, Steven Sugarman, disclosed a 9.6% Broadway stake as it went public with a $48.8 million buyout proposal on Feb 10. Broadway rejected that offer and on Tuesday also said it would not count any shares voted in favor of Villaraigosa at its June 25 annual meeting because its transfer agent determined Commerce had not become a Broadway shareholder by the May 1 record date for the meeting.

Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) rose 17%. The company said late Thursday it has arranged for a $73 million non-recourse loan, which has an annual interest rate of 3%, through the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp for its BLVD I luxury apartment tower in Reston, Va.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) fell 2.3% after the banking company late Thursday priced a $110 million public offering of 4.4 million depositary shares, representing 1/40th of a 7.00% fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred share, at $25 each. First Midwest said it has applied to list the new preferred share on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the "FMBIO" ticker symbol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.