Banking
MGI

Financial Sector Update for 06/18/2021: MGI, CLBK, LPLA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stock benchmarks were mixed during the pre-bell trading session on Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.8% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (FAS) was 2.9% lower and its bearish counterpart, Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares ETF (FAZ) was up 2.8%.

In company news, shares of Moneygram International (MGI) were up 2.8% after the company completed its "at-the-market" equity offering program which provided for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.

Columbia Financial (CLBK) was unchanged after it struck a deal to acquire Freehold Bank.

LPL Financial (LPLA) was also flat after it reported total advisory and brokerage assets of about $1.074 trillion in May, up from $745.9 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGI CLBK LPLA

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular