Financial Sector Update for 06/18/2021: MGI, CLBK, LPLA

Financial stock benchmarks were mixed during the pre-bell trading session on Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.8% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (FAS) was 2.9% lower and its bearish counterpart, Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares ETF (FAZ) was up 2.8%.

In company news, shares of Moneygram International (MGI) were up 2.8% after the company completed its "at-the-market" equity offering program which provided for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.

Columbia Financial (CLBK) was unchanged after it struck a deal to acquire Freehold Bank.

LPL Financial (LPLA) was also flat after it reported total advisory and brokerage assets of about $1.074 trillion in May, up from $745.9 billion a year ago.

