Financial Sector Update for 06/18/2021: GS,GLXY.TO,CME,CLBK,MGI,DLO

Financial stocks extended their Friday slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.9% ahead of the closing bell.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) slid 3.1% in Friday late afternoon trading after cryptocurrency market-maker Galaxy Digital said the investment banking giant selected Galaxy to provide liquidity for its Bitcoin futures block trades.

Columbia Financial (CLBK) dropped 1.9% after the bank holding company said it was acquiring privately held Freehold Bank in New Jersey, adding nearly $300 million in assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the upside, Moneygram International (MGI) climbed 4.1% after the money transfer company completed its "at-the-market" offering of 10.4 million common shares at an average of $9.56 apiece, generating $97.6 million in net proceeds after deducting offering expenses.

DLocal (DLO) rose over 8%, having touched an intraday record high after the Uruguay-based payments processor said underwriters for its June 3 initial public offering exercised their overallotment in full by buying over 4.4 million shares at $21 apiece, increasing gross proceeds for the IPO by an extra $92.6 million to $710.3 million.

