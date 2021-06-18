Financial Sector Update for 06/18/2021: CLBK,MGI,DLO

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

In company news, Columbia Financial (CLBK) dropped 1.7% after the bank holding company said it was acquiring privately held Freehold Bank in New Jersey, adding nearly $300 million in assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Moneygram International (MGI) climbed 4.7% after the money transfer company completed its "at-the-market" offering of 10.4 million common shares at an average of $9.56 apiece, generating $97.6 million in net proceeds after deducting offering expenses.

DLocal (DLO) rose almost 14% to touch a new record high of $39.52 a share after the Uruguay-based payments processor said underwriters for its June 3 initial public offering exercised their overallotment in full by buying over 4.4 million shares at $21 apiece, increasing gross proceeds for the IPO by an extra $92.6 million to $710.3 million.

