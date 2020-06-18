Financial Sector Update for 06/18/2020: PUK, ATH, APO, QIWI, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 3%.

Prudential (PUK) was advancing more than 3% after Athene (ATH), a guarantee company backed by Apollo Global Management (APO), agreed to acquire a stake in Prudential's Jackson National Life Insurance Company for $500 million. Athene was up more than 3%, while Apollo was flat in recent trading.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) was up nearly 3% after it announced plans to sell its Sovest consumer lending business to Russian financial service firm Sovcombank.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was down about 1% after its Wells Fargo Investment Institute unit said it is selling its division, Global Alternative Investments (GAI) Feeder Fund Platform to fintech company iCapital Network.

