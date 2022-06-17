Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2022: OWL, SAN, OXLC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.19%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up nearly 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down nearly 1%.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $1 billion of its securities from time to time. Blue Owl Capital shares were up more than 2%.

Banco Santander (SAN) said Jose Antonio Alvarez is stepping down as CEO of the company. Banco Santander stock was climbing nearly 2%.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) shares were 0.5% higher after it declared monthly dividends for its 7.125% Series 2029 Term Preferred Stock of $0.21 payable July 29 and $0.15 payable Aug. 31.

