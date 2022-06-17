Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2022: DBRG,RMAX,AMTB

Financial stocks were trending higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.7% to $20,623, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 9.6 basis points to 3.211%.

In company news, DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) rose 7.4% after the private-equity firm Friday said its DataBank portfolio company will receive a $1.2 billion investment from Swiss Life Asset Management and EDF Invest in exchange for a 27% stake in the data-center company. DigitalBridge led the acquisition of DataBank in 2016 and has since supported a more than 10-fold expansion in its capacity and footprint to 65 hosting facilities and 20 interconnection hubs in 27 markets.

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) was 2.2% higher after the real estate brokerage Friday reported a 5.8% rise in home sales during May compared with April levels but said the advance was roughly half the typical month-over-month increase seen during May between 2015 to 2019. Closings were down 8.5% last month from May 2021, it said.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) climbed 2% after the bank holding company Friday said it was extending the deadline for investors to swap up to $30 million of its unregistered 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 for an equal amount of registered 10-year subordinated notes by an extra five days to June 21. Through Thursday's original deadline, investors had tendered around $15.3 million of the notes, or about 51% of their outstanding amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.