Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2022: COF, DBRG, AMTB

Financial stocks continued to trending higher during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was easing 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.5% to $20,483, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.8 basis points to 3.239%.

In company news, Capital One Financial (COF) gained 5.5% on Friday following a Baird upgrade to outperform from neutral and also setting a $145 price target.

DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) rose 4.3% after the private-equity firm said its DataBank portfolio company will receive a $1.2 billion investment from Swiss Life Asset Management and EDF Invest in exchange for a 27% stake in the data-center company.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) climbed 0.5% after the bank holding company Friday said it was extending the deadline for investors to swap up to $30 million of its unregistered 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 for an equal amount of registered 10-year subordinated notes by an extra five days to June 21. Through Thursday's original deadline, investors had tendered around $15.3 million of the notes, or about 51% of their outstanding amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.