Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2021: WDH, NOAH, LIVE

Financial stocks were extending their prior losses in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

In company news, Waterdrop (WDH) slid almost 11% lower after the Chinese online insurance broker reported a Q1 net loss of 0.40 renminbi ($0.06) per share, down compared a 0.15 renminbi per share loss during the year-ago quarter. Analysts estimates were not available.

Live Ventures (LIVE) rose 1.5% in choppy trading after the retail and manufacturing holding company made a move into the financial sector with its purchase of broker-dealer Salomon Whitney. Live Ventures earlier this month bought a 24.9% stake in the company and will buy the remaining three-quarters subject to regulatory approval.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) climbed 8.8% following a CICC upgrade of the Chinese wealth manager to outperform from neutral previously and coupled with an increase in the price target for Noah shares of $4.30 to $57.80 each.

