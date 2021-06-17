Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2021: WDH, BLK, FSK, FSKR

Financial stocks were rising pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.48% in recent trading.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.23% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1.17% recently.

In company news, Waterdrop (WDH) advanced by 0.6% after the Chinese insurance company reported a wider loss but higher revenue in Q1.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) have completed their merger transaction, creating a business development company lending franchise with approximately $15 billion in assets. FS KKR Capital Corp. also initiated a $100 million buyback program in connection with the closing of the merger. Its shares were up slightly.

BlackRock (BLK) was higher by just a notch after it agreed to acquire and integrate Baringa's Climate Change Scenario Model into its Aladdin Climate technology platform.

