Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2021: RMAX,WDH,NOAH,LIVE

Financial stocks recovered slightly from their prior losses, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was rising 0.3% - reversing a midday decline - and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

In company news, Re/Max (RMAX), a residential real estate services company Thursday reported a 53.4% increase in US home sales compared with year-ago levels during May, although activity last month trailed April levels by 0.2% as inventory declined 7.1% from the prior month.

Waterdrop (WDH) slid almost 12% after the Chinese online insurance broker reported a Q1 net loss of 0.40 renminbi ($0.06) per share, down compared to a 0.15 renminbi per share loss during the year-ago quarter. Analysts estimates were not available.

Live Ventures (LIVE) dropped 3% in choppy trading after the retail and manufacturing holding company made a move into the financial sector with its purchase of broker-dealer Salomon Whitney. Live Ventures earlier this month bought a 24.9% stake in the company and will buy the remaining three-quarters subject to regulatory approval.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) climbed 7.2% following a CICC upgrade of the Chinese wealth manager to outperform from neutral previously and coupled with an increase in the price target for Noah shares of $4.30 to $57.80 each.

