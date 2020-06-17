Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2020: PGR,PYPL,CURO,CXW

Financial stocks lost more ground in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Progressive (PGR) declined 1.2% on Wednesday, drifting back from an early 1% increase that followed the insurance carrier reporting a 19% rise in net premiums written during May compared with year-ago levels. In addition to writing $3.17 billion in premiums last month, the company also said the total number of policies in force rose 10% year-over-year to 23.6 million while the net income attributable to the company surged 367% during May to $0.62 per share.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) rose nearly 2% after announcing a new strategic collaboration adapting its payments processing technology for RentMoola's rent collection platform and allowing tenants to use digital wallets to pay their rent.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was down 5% after the consumer lender said it expected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter ending June 30 to top Wall Street estimates, but also forecast Q2 revenue that trailed the analyst mean. The company is expecting an adjusted Q2 profit in a range of $0.40 to $0.55 per share on between $180 million to $190 million in revenue. The Street is looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per share and $207.3 million in revenue.

CoreCivic (CXW) dropped almost 17% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday said it was temporarily suspending the company's quarterly dividend. CoreCivic also said it was evaluating how to best maximize shareholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic and will report its conclusions later this summer.

