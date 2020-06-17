Financial Sector Update for 06/17/2020: HSBC, PEO, LPLA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.29% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 0.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 0.7%.
HSBC Holdings (HSBC) has revived a plan to cut 35,000 jobs around the world after freezing the redundancy scheme following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reports said, citing an internal memo of the bank. HSBC was marginally lower in recent trading.
Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) was unchanged after saying its board has rejected a revised takeover offer from Bulldog Investors and Ancora Advisors, saying it is still a "bad deal" for shareholders. The Bulldog-Ancora group initially launched a tender offer to acquire $70 million worth of shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund at a price per share of between 83% and 88% of the stock's net asset value per share.
LPL Financial (LPLA) was flat after it reported total brokerage and advisory assets of $745.9 billion, a 3.9% increase from the previous month.
